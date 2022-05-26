LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics and the Big 12 conference officially released the list of non-conference football game times for the 2022 season, according to a release from TTU Athletics.

The Red Raiders’ season opener kick off September 3 at 7 p.m. against the Murray State Racers.

This first game will be aired on ESPN+ with Big 12 Now.

Read the full release from TTU Athletics below:

Texas Tech will kick off the Joey McGuire era of Red Raider Football with a 7 p.m. start Sept. 3 against Murray State, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday as part of its unveiling of several early television selections by its television partners FOX and ESPN.

The season opener against Murray State will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, marking Texas Tech’s third-tier rights game for the 2022 season. Due to the streaming broadcast, Texas Tech allowed its fan base to select the game time with roughly 65 percent of the respondents choosing the 7 p.m. kickoff.

FOX Sports 1 selected Texas Tech’s next home game the following week against Houston as the Red Raiders and Cougars will kick off at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 inside Jones AT&T Stadium. The two future Big 12 members previously had a 3:15 p.m. kickoff in Houston’s last visit to Lubbock, which resulted in a 63-49 victory by the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech closes non-conference play Sept. 17 at North Carolina State, which will begin with a 6 p.m. CT kick on ESPN2. It will be only the sixth all-time meeting between the Red Raiders and Wolfpack and the first at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh since 2003. The contest is the first in a home-and-home series between the two schools with N.C. State returning to Lubbock during the 2027 campaign.

The remainder of Texas Tech’s 2022 schedule will be released throughout the season on either a 12 or six-day basis. That schedule includes five home games during Big 12 play as the Red Raiders will host Texas on Sept. 24, West Virginia on Oct. 22, Baylor on Oct. 29, Kansas on Nov. 12, and Oklahoma on Nov. 26.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2022 season for as low as $195 a seat by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. Tickets can also be purchased online at TexasTech.com.

TEXAS TECH NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 – Murray State (7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Sept. 10 – Houston (3 p.m., FS1)

Sept. 17 – at N.C. State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)