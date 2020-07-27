Report: Red Raider Jordyn Brooks gets $12 million deal with the Seahawks

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, according to several reports, the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a four year, $12.35 million deal with former Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The deal includes a signing bonus of more than $6 million.

The Seahawks took Brooks in the first round (27th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. He is he first Texas Tech defensive player chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft since Gabe Rivera went 21st in 1983.

This past season, Brooks led the Big 12 in both total tackles for a loss and tackles for loss per game.