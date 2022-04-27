LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball player Kevin McCullar Jr. tweeted Wednesday that he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

“My goal & dream of playing in the NBA remains my priority!” he said.

McCullar said he will continue to train.

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal before the deadline, in order to explore all options should I return and use my last 2 yrs of college eligibility,” McCullar said.

Several friends and supporters showed him love, including McCullar’s teammate Marcus Santos-Silva.

“Yes sir my boy always got your back bro,” Santos-Silva said in a tweet.