Red Raider men’s basketball falls to Providence on the road, 72-68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Texas Tech came up short against Providence on the road, with a final score of 72-68.
The Big East/Big 12 Showdown started with Kevin Obanor scoring the first 2-pointer of the game to quickly up Tech’s lead by one. Obanor racked up a total 12 points against Providence.
Kevin McCullar got the first 3-pointer of the game during the first half.
Clarence Nadolny was fouled hard with 4:07 left in the first half, but still managed to sink a free-throw for an added point for the Red Raiders.
Terrence Shannon, Jr. reminded everyone he was back to play, with 3 rebounds. Shannon, Jr. led in points, with a total of 17 for the game.
The Red Raiders made 7 of the 22 3-pointers attempted, while Providence made 7 of 22.
Providence went over five minutes without scoring in the first half, with their score being stuck at 13. They caught up quickly, with a halftime score of 30-28. Providence’s A.J. Reeves helped out with a total 8 rebounds.
The Friars upped the Red Raiders by 1 at the beginning of the second half, but that was quickly answered by Shannon, Jr. with a 3-pointer.
Providence slowly picked up a lead against Tech, ending the game 72-68.
Texas Tech men’s basketball is set to play away against Tennessee Tuesday, December 7, at 6:00 p.m.