Red Raider men’s basketball falls to Providence on the road, 72-68

Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Texas Tech came up short against Providence on the road, with a final score of 72-68.

The Big East/Big 12 Showdown started with Kevin Obanor scoring the first 2-pointer of the game to quickly up Tech’s lead by one. Obanor racked up a total 12 points against Providence.

Kevin McCullar got the first 3-pointer of the game during the first half.

Clarence Nadolny was fouled hard with 4:07 left in the first half, but still managed to sink a free-throw for an added point for the Red Raiders.

Terrence Shannon, Jr. reminded everyone he was back to play, with 3 rebounds. Shannon, Jr. led in points, with a total of 17 for the game.

The Red Raiders made 7 of the 22 3-pointers attempted, while Providence made 7 of 22.

Providence went over five minutes without scoring in the first half, with their score being stuck at 13. They caught up quickly, with a halftime score of 30-28. Providence’s A.J. Reeves helped out with a total 8 rebounds.

The Friars upped the Red Raiders by 1 at the beginning of the second half, but that was quickly answered by Shannon, Jr. with a 3-pointer.

Providence slowly picked up a lead against Tech, ending the game 72-68.

Texas Tech men’s basketball is set to play away against Tennessee Tuesday, December 7, at 6:00 p.m.