Red Raider Outfitters selling ‘Bad Boys’ shirts to support suspended Texas Tech announcers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider Outfitters is showing its support for Texas Tech’s radio broadcast crew after they were suspended for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Friday, the store added shirts that showed a picture of announcers John Harris and Brian Jensen with the caption “Bad Boys of College Football Radio.”

The Big 12 reprimanded the crew after they made comments that questioned the integrity of Big 12 officials during Texas Tech’s win over Iowa State last Saturday, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

Red Raider Outfitters General Manager Stephen Spiegelberg called the a officiating in the Texas Tech-Iowa State game a “horrendous. egregious, and one-sided performance.”

“We are the voice for Texas Tech fans,” he told EverythingLubbock.com. “We had so many fans upset and looking to us to not only lead but also protect John and Brian. So, we spoke for them when they could not.”

Red Raider Outfitters said it would sell the shirts at each of its Lubbock locations.