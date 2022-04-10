LUBBOCK, Texas – For the third-straight day, the Texas Tech softball team was mercy-ruled by No. 1 Oklahoma in a 21 to 0 loss.

The Red Raiders were held hitless as the reigning national champions picked up their 35th consecutive win this season and their 30th run-rule victory of 2022. Oklahoma would hit seven home runs in the contest, while on the mound, Jordy Bahl and Nicole May would combine for a no-hitter.

Payton Jackson was the only member of Texas tech to reach base off of a 4th inning walk.

Texas Tech will have the next few days to regroup as they prep for their next series with Iowa State. The Red Raiders head to Ames on April 14th. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. CT on Thursday.