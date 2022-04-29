LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider guard Terrence Shannon Jr. tweeted Friday, announcing he will be transferring to Illinois.

Shannon Jr. will be heading over to the Big 10 Fighting Illini. Several people showed him love and support in his post.

“That Man Going Home!! T Up Time,” said Red Raider teammate Kevin McCullar Jr.

A Twitter account in support of Texas Tech University Head Coach Mark Adam’s, @MarkAdamsFamily, said, “Wishing Terrence nothing but the very best.”

Illinois Basketball also retweeted Shannon Jr.’s post.

247 Sports also spoke on his returning home, saying this will give the Illini “one of the top available transfers and a proven wing for what will otherwise be a very young team.”

Texas Tech is now the No. 1 transfer class nationwide, according to 247 Sports.