EUGENE, Ore. – Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi, the man who currently owns the worlds fastest time in the 800 meters, is also the collegiate national champion in that race.

Zahafi, the Morocco native, finished the race in 1:44.49, and became the first Red Raider to win the national championship in the 800 since Jonathan Johnson in 2004.

With his time of 1:44.49, that is the third-fastest 800 meter time in the last 10 NCAA Championship meets.

As a team, Texas Tech’s men’s track and field team finished in 9th place overall in the championship meet.