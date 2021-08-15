Red Raider Welcome Week kicks off for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

Red Raider Welcome Week officially kicks off with a special blessing at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, August 16th at the Habitat construction site located at 404 N. Guava. Texas Tech University will be transporting up to twenty eager students each day to help build for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has been partnering with the Texas Tech Housing Department for years on this special project, which gets new Texas Tech students involved in community service early in their academic career. The CH Foundation has funded this program for many years.

Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “It is so exciting to see college students signing up to volunteer for Habitat. Texas Tech and LCU students are such a huge help to our organization, and it is so much fun to work with these amazing young adults.”

This year the students will be helping Habitat prepare for the upcoming Blitz Build which kicks off on Labor Day. Texas Tech students will be helping to prepare slabs when those are poured during the week as well as several other tasks which will make the Blitz more successful.

Texas Tech also has a student Habitat for Humanity chapter, and any men and women who are 18 and up are encouraged to jump in and help build with the organization year round.

Once completed, prospective homeowners who have completed the Habitat program close on their homes and pay a no interest affordable mortgage. Habitat for Humanity is a Christian based non profit ministry which offers a hand up, not a hand out to those in need.

(Press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)