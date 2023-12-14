Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of December 14, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Red Raiders will travel to Washington State in the 2024 football season instead of returning to the University of Oregon. Texas Tech will now play the Ducks in Oregon in 2033, Texas Tech said on Thursday.

The decision came after Oregon requested to preserve its annual rivalry game with Oregon State. Texas Tech will now face Washington State on September 7 in Pullman.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to grant the request from the University of Oregon to push back the return game of our home-and-home series,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We look forward to traveling to Washington State next season as well as hosting seven games inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”

The Red Raiders are 2-0 against Washington State after sweeping a pair of non-conference games at home over the 1963-64 seasons, Texas Tech said. This game will be Texas Tech’s first trip to Pullman and its first trip to the state of Washington since 1982.

Texas Tech is now accepting ticket deposits for the 2024 season. Fans can lock in their seats here or by calling 806-742-TECH.

The trip to Pullman splits two home non-conference games for the Red Raiders, who will host Abilene Christian to start the season Aug. 31 followed by North Texas two weeks later on Sept. 14.

Besides its non-conference slate, Texas Tech will also host five Big 12 games during the 2024 season as the Red Raiders will welcome Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado and West Virginia all to Jones AT&T Stadium. Exact dates will be announced in the coming weeks by the conference office.

Texas Tech is now accepting season ticket deposits for the 2024 season. Fans can lock in their seats for Texas Tech’s entire seven-game home slate online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.