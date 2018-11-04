Red Raiders back in primetime versus Texas

(Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

LUBBOCK, Texas

Texas Tech will be back in primetime next Saturday night as kickoff between the Red Raiders and in-state rival Texas is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. Coverage will be provided nationally on FOX and the Texas Tech Sports Network.



This is the second-straight week the Red Raiders (5-4; 3-3) have played under the lights at home as Tech fell to No. 7 Oklahoma, 51-46, in front of a sellout crowd last night. The crowd of 60,454 fans marked the 16th time since 2010 the Red Raiders have played in front of at least 60,000 fans.



Tech will be looking for back-to-back wins over the Longhorns for the fifth time in program history and the first time since the 1997-98 seasons. The Red Raiders have won two of the past three meetings against the Longhorns with back-to-back wins in the state capital during the 2015 and 2017 seasons.



The Texas game will serve as Senior Day at Jones AT&T Stadium as Tech will honor its 28-member senior class prior to kickoff. Tickets for the Texas game are still on sale and can be purchased online or by contacting the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday).

