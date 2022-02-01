LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 14 Texas Tech rode the energy of a frenzied Red Raider crowd to a 77-64 victory over No. 23 Texas in Chris Beard’s anticipated return to United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday.

The Red Raiders stormed out to a 19-7 lead to begin the game and never gave it up. Texas Tech led for all but 1:03 of the game.

The bulk of Texas Tech’s scoring came from the trio of Kevin McCullar, Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams, who combined for 52 of Tech’s 77 points. Obanor made five 3-pointers and McCullar was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points.

The Red Raiders played most of the game without Terrence Shannon Jr., who checked in for the first time with 6:10 remaining in the second half. Adonis Arms took Shannon’s place in the starting lineup.

Behind their raucous crowd, the Red Raiders stormed out of the gates and took a 19-7 lead early. Marcus Santos-Silva had his fingerprints all over the fast start, blocking two shots and tipping two Red Raiders misses back in.

While the Longhorns struggled to puncture Mark Adams’ defense for stretches, veteran guard Courtney Ramey kept them in the game with some big shots in the first half. Ramey made four 3-pointers in the half, accounting for 12 of Texas’ 29 points.

Obanor, who made just 21.4 percent of his 3-pointers in Big 12 play coming into Tuesday’s game, rediscovered his stroke at the right time. He nailed three 3-pointers in the first half alone, one of which halted a 12-3 Longhorn run that cut the Red Raider lead to three points.

Obanor’s shots helped the Red Raiders settle in again before halftime. McCullar made his first 3-pointer since January 13 with 1:37 remaining in the half and drove for a layup to give the team a 43-29 lead going into the break.

The Longhorns boast the best scoring defense in the country and they locked in on that half of the floor to start the second half. The Red Raiders made just five shots from the field in the half’s first 12 minutes.

Two of those were Obanor 3-pointers, both of which bounced off the rim before settling in the net. Obanor’s second 3-pointer gave Texas Tech a 58-49 lead with 8:26 remaining.

Davion Warren came up big to close out Texas late. He finished a layup and dunk in a span of 45 seconds to put Texas Tech up by 12 points with 4:35 remaining.

The Red Raiders played a complete game. They grabbed more rebounds, shot a better percentage and committed fewer fouls than the Longhorns. The win gives Texas Tech a 6-3 record in Big 12 play, breaking a tie with Texas. Tech is undefeated at United Supermarkets Arena this season.