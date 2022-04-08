LUBBOCK, TX- Texas Tech Softball would fall 11-0 in game one of their three game series to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners Friday night.

Early on in the game, Texas Tech would go toe to toe with the reigning National Champions in the first inning. However, it didn’t take long for the Sooner’s bats to warm up and brought in 5 runs through the first 4 innings and would add another 6 runs all in the top of the fifth inning.

For Oklahoma, Jocelyn Alo would lead the offensive charge with 3 homeruns, 3 hits, and 4 RBIs. Alo now leads the nation in homeruns with 19 on the year.

On the mound Jordy Bahl (15-0) got the shoutout for the Sooners throwing for 5 complete innings, only allowing 2 hits and zero errors.

Next up, the Red Raiders will try to regroup and get ready for game two against the Sooners tomorrow afternoon. First pitch set for 2 p.m. at Rocky Johnson Field.