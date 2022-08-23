The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Thanks to the generosity of more than 1,200 Red Raiders from 33 states, the inaugural Texas Tech University Day of Giving raised more than $300,000 to benefit students and projects across the university.

Over the course of 1,923 minutes on Aug. 16 and 17, this online, social media-driven philanthropic event showcased projects from all 13 of Texas Tech’s colleges and various other areas of the university, including Texas Tech Athletics, the Texas Tech Alumni Association, the National Ranching Heritage Center and the Therapeutic Riding Center.

While 19 projects were featured on Day of Giving, the generosity of donors extended throughout the university as gifts were made both online and offline to a wide variety of funds. This included programs that showed their support for Texas Tech Day of Giving by highlighting the opportunity to give, such as the Matador Institute of Leadership Engagement, the Texas Tech Parents Association, the School of Financial Planning and many others.

“We are continually grateful for the generosity of our donors,” said Byron Kennedy, vice president of University Advancement. “Our Red Raider community stepped up and rallied together to support all of Texas Tech University. These gifts will have an tangible impact on our students and the Lubbock community.”

Gifts designated for Day of Giving that were mailed in as checks are still being calculated, so the total amount raised is expected to grow. To see the amount each of the 2022 featured projects from Day of Giving raised, visit http://www.give.ttu.edu/dayofgiving.

