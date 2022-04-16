AMES, Iowa- Another win for the Texas Tech softball team as the Red Raiders would mercy rule the Cyclones 9-1 on Saturday clinching the series.

A nine-run second inning would seal the deal for the Red Raiders to claim the Big 12 series lead by Abbie Orrick and Riley Ehlen would would both go 2-for-2 at the plate with multiple RBI.

In the circle, Erna Carlin (7-4) would go the distance for the Red Raiders pitching for five complete innings and only allowing two hits and one run while striking out four.

The Red Raiders would tally 29 total runs on the weekend and would hold the Cyclones to just four hits total on Friday and Saturday.

Up next, the Red Raiders are back on the road and will travel to Abilene Christian for a midweek action on Wednesday, April 20th. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.