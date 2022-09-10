LUBBOCK, Texas – Houston was able to squeak by with an overtime win a week ago against UTSA, but Texas Tech made sure it didn’t happen again Saturday at Jones Stadium.

Donovan Smith scored a touchdown in the second overtime to give the Red Raiders (2-0) at 33-30 win.

The victory was Texas Tech’s first over a ranked non-conference opponent in the regular season since topping No. 20 Arizona in 1989.

Smith quickly erased the memories of what was a tough game at times for the Frenship product.

Donovan Smith threw his third interception with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Houston returned it deep into Texas Tech territory. Bubba Baxa would connect on a 35-yard field goal with :37 left on the clock to seal the Houston win.

Trey Wolff’s 37-yard field goal attempt with eleven seconds would tie the game and force overtime.

Clayton Tune hit Matthew Golden for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, but Texas Tech answered. After a conversion on 4th and 20 by Jaren Bradley, Tahj Brooks would score from four yards out to force a second overtime.

In the second overtime, Houston kicked a 20-yard field goal to take a 30-27 lead.

Texas Tech started the scoring with a 25-yard Trey Wolff field goal on the first drive of the game.

The Red Raiders would remain ahead 3-0 until the second quarter, when the Cougars answered with a 24-yard field goal to tie it.

On Texas Tech’s next possession, Donovan Smith connected with Nehemiah Martinez on a 43-yard touchdown pass to put the Red Raiders ahead, 10-3.

Texas Tech’s defense would get a fourth down stop in the final minute of the first half to maintain its lead.

The Red Raiders would add to their lead right before half when Smith hit Myles Price on the 54-yard touchdown to push the lead to 17-3 at the half.

Houston opened the second half with a two-yard touchdown run by Brandon Campbell to make it 17-10. The Cougars got into score position on a 63-yard completion from Clayton Tune to Nathaniel Dell.

Houston’s defense would intercept a Smith pass later in the second quarter. The Cougars would drive down to the Red Raiders 15-yard line before the drive stalled. Kosie Eldridge sacked Tune for a 15-yard loss forcing a Houston field goal attempt. Bubba Baxa missed the 47-yard attempt.

The Cougars would take advantage of the next Red Raider turnover. Jayce Rogers picked off a Smith pass and returned it 53-yards to tie it up 17-17 with 12:25 left in the game.

Texas Tech hits the road to face N.C. State at 6 p.m. next Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.