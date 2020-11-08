Red Raiders unable to dig themselves out of big hole in 34-18 loss to TCU

Texas Tech offensive lineman Josh Burger (50) blocks TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Tech’s offense was just about nonexistent in the first half of its 34-18 loss to TCU Saturday, and it could not do enough in the second half to make up the deficit.

The Red Raiders fell to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play with the loss.

In the first half, Henry Colombi was sacked five times and threw for just 49 yards on 18 attempts. In the second half, the Red Raiders followed their first touchdown of the game with three straight three-and-outs.

Texas Tech had -6 yards of total offense through its first five drives, and lost 22 more yards on penalties. The Red Raiders did not get a first down until their sixth drive, well into the second quarter.

The offensive line was a major issue for the Red Raiders, as Colombi had little time to wait in the pocket for his receivers to get open. TCU’s Ochaun Mathis had three sacks alone.

On the other side of the ball, Texas Tech limited TCU’s offense for most of the game, but eventually succumbed to the legs of TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

In the third quarter, Duggan’s 19-yard run set up a Quentin Johnston touchdown, and he later put a wicked juke on Thomas Leggett on his way to a 48-yard rushing touchdown. That second score gave TCU a 27-10 lead.

Texas Tech pulled to within nine points in the fourth quarter and stuffed Duggan on a fourth down with 4:56 remaining in the game. But on the ensuing drive, Matt Wells opted to stop a drive short and kick a field goal on second down. It missed.

Wells’ logic for kicking the field goal was that a touchdown and a field goal would win Texas Tech the game. Since the Red Raiders were in Trey Wolff’s range, he opted to kick it immediately.

“It may have been a down early, but we wanted to kick a field goal either on the first or second possession,” Wells said.

Duggan followed the missed field goal with an 80-yard touchdown run to ice the game. TCU’s quarterback completed fewer than half of his passes for just 73 yards, but rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

When Texas Tech finally had some success offensively, it came on big plays through the air. Colombi hit Ja’Lynn Polk for a 60-yard score and Erik Ezukanma for a 57-yard touchdown, which were the only times that the Red Raiders found paydirt.

Texas Tech’s first decent offensive series of the game came on its sixth chance, with help from Xavier White. The Monterey product gained six yards on a screen and scampered for 15 on the next, propelling a drive that eventually got Texas Tech into the red zone.

TTU got to TCU’s seven-yard line, but the drive was ultimately fruitless. Colombi threw an incomplete pass on a 4th-and-2 play, and the Red Raiders turned it over on downs.

They finally did score right before halftime, as Colombi fired a laser to Myles Price to set up Wolff’s first successful field goal of the season.

The field goal pulled Texas Tech within one score, mostly because things weren’t much better for TCU’s offense. The Horned Frogs had 73 yards of total offense in the first half, even less than Texas Tech.

The Red Raider defensive backs played particularly well, playing tight coverage on TCU receivers and making plays on the ball when it came.

Zech McPhearson, who’s been a turnover machine this season, picked off Max Duggan’s first pass of the game. Adam Beck nearly had a pick-six after jumping a screen pass, but let the ball slip through his hands.

The second half started with more tough luck for the Red Raiders. Tyree Wilson came around the edge and forced a fumble that the Red Raiders recovered, but the play was called back because of a holding call against DaMarcus Fields. TCU capitalized on the penalty, finishing the drive with a touchdown.

The Red Raider committed killer penalties for the second straight week. Fields’ holding was responsible for a huge swing, and an unnecessary roughness on Beck got TCU out of a third-and-long, and set up Duggan’s second rushing touchdown.

Texas Tech struggled on special teams as well. TCU got a hand on two Austin McNamara punts, and a third punt was returned 50 yards by Derius Days. Wolff’s missed field goal also proved to be costly.

For Texas Tech to finish its season strong, it has to find a way to move the ball consistently on offense. Eighteen points is not going to do the job in the Big 12.