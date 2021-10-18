Red Raiders vs. Sooners, start time and TV announced

Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough (12) passes the ball during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The start time and TV broadcast was announced Monday for the Texas Tech Red Raiders at OU Sooners on October 30. The time will be 2:30 P.M. and the game will be shown on ABC, which is KAMC in Lubbock and the South Plains.

As of Monday, Texas Tech was 5 – 2. Oklahoma was 7 – 0 and ranked No. 3 in the Top 25 AP Poll.

🚨 Kick Time Set 🚨



Red Raiders at Sooners • Oct. 30 • 2:30 PM • ABC#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/v31JQZXa00 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 18, 2021

The following is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech set to face Oklahoma on Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The Red Raiders close the month of October with a trip to Norman before bye week and final November stretch

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that Texas Tech’s trip to Oklahoma has been designated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick off. The game will broadcast nationally on ABC.

Following the Oklahoma game, Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium to host back-to-back home games after its Nov. 6 bye week. The Red Raiders welcome Iowa State on Nov. 13 and will face Oklahoma State for Senior Day on Nov. 20.

Tickets remain available for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bout with K-State this Saturday, as well as their final two home games. Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.