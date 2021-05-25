Red ribbon is cut on the new Lubbock VA Clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas – The new Lubbock VA facility cut the ribbon on Tuesday afternoon on their new facility located off 4th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Hundreds showed up to celebrate and to take a tour of the new location, although the facility does not officially open for services until June 1.

Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Director of the Amarillo VA Health System, said the new clinic will offer the latest technology.

“It updates the equipment in here. Every piece of equipment is new,” said Gonzalez. “We had radiology, basic x-rays at the old clinic … [but] we could not do CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasounds — now we are going to have those pieces of equipment.”

Gonzalez also said the clinic will offer additional specialty care thanks to partners at Texas Tech University who assisted in helping get them. Gonzalez said by Winter 2021, the Lubbock VA will offer same-day surgery.

“For me it’s an honor, as a veteran to serve our veterans in a capacity like this,” said Gonzalez.

Eduardo Martinez, a veteran and member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 44, said he had been using the VA since 1975 and that he was excited about the new location opening up.

“I’m pleased and I know a lot of veterans who are going to be pleased,” said Martinez, “We are going to have more physicians , more specialists so we may not have to go out of town to see doctors.”

Paul Zinnecker, a veteran said he was having to drive to Amarillo, Albuquerque and sometimes Dallas and Big Spring to get treatments.

“I’ve always been a big supporter of the VA and I was happy with the facilities we had, but obviously this is a lot nicer,” said Zinnecker. “Most of [my appointments] from what I understand are going to be taken care of right here in Lubbock.”

Sherrie Spychaj is another veteran who said she was excited about the services that will be offered.

“I’m just extremely excited that they have expanded the space for physical therapy,” said Spychaj, “And the mental health is like mega-important, especially for the females who suffer from military-sexual trauma like myself and so are going to have more accommodating facilities.”

Congressman Jodey Arrington said the new clinic demonstrates how much West Texas cares about veterans.

“Because of this facility and because of this commitment by the VA and this community in West Texas our veterans are going to be well served,” said Arrington, “It’s a proud day for West Texas and a great day for our veterans.”