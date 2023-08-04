LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center received an invaluable donation of Western artifacts from Western entertainment icon Red Steagall and his wife, Gail.

Steagall’s love for Texas Tech University runs deep as he has served the NRHC for 20 years.

In 1982, he released a recording of “Red Raider Coming at You” capturing the spirit of Red Raider fans, and has a scholarship available for some TTU students: The Red Steagall Endowed Scholarship.

“The values of cow country are honesty, integrity, loyalty, work ethic, dedication to your family, conviction about your belief in God and practicing respect and common decency for your fellow man every day you live,” Steagall said.

The collection donated to NRHC include his song and poetry manuscripts as well as radio and television shows he has produced over his 45-year career. Steagall conducted interviews with country-western artists such as Reba McEntire, as well as notable ranchers and cowboys.

“…it has been my life’s work to share their stories,” Steagall said. “Gail and I believe that the National Ranching Heritage Center is the right place to carry that legacy.”

Jim Bret Campbell, executive director of the NRHC said that the museum was honored to share the collections. “Their gift is a perfect match with the mission of the NRHC,” Campbell concluded.