Red Steagall to entertain at Western Art and Gear Show on Saturday, June 1

Red Steagall and the Boys in the Bunkhouse will headline the Sixth Annual Summer Stampede Western Art and Gear Show from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 1 as guests dine, dance and view Western art at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) in Lubbock, Texas.

Sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, the Western art and gear show will give collectors an opportunity not only to purchase new art pieces but also to meet the artists and craftsmen whose work will be on display.

Summer Stampede provides a unique mix of art that combines both Western paintings, jewelry and gear such as knives, spurs, stirrups, belt buckles and bits. The show includes both a dinner and dance with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the educational and restoration programs of the NRHC. Advance ticket purchase is required.

Artist and craftsman participation is by invitation only and will include Russell Yates, Baru Forell, Edgar Sotelo, Peter Robbins, Bob Moline, Mary Baxter, Billy Klapper, Brian Asher, Wayne Baize, Jason Scull, Garland Weeks, Michael Tittor, Stewart Williamson, Herman Walker, Jayson Jones, JaNeil Anderson, Jan Mapes, Emily McCartney, Buddy Knight, Dustin Payne, Tanner Crow, Matt Humphreys, Rosie Sandifer, Gary Dunshee, Jerry Lindley, T.D. Kelsey, Kim Robbins, Cotton Elliott and Trent Greeley.

Although the center only sells art once a year in June, Western art is on exhibit in the museum galleries throughout the year. “Western art and museum artifacts complement each other,” said Dr. Scott White, Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research. “Our galleries depict the ranching life. You can see the art and then walk into the historic park and see authentic ranch structures like those in the paintings.”

White said the Summer Stampede art and gear sale “is unique for this part of the country.” The NRHC takes a lower commission than most galleries and doesn’t require a bidding process. Buyers can meet the artist, pay the posted price and take the artwork home that day.

Tickets can be purchased online at ranchingheritage.org/stampede/ or by calling Vicki Quinn-Williams at (806) 834-0469. The cost is $75 for Ranching Heritage Association members, $100 for non-members, $1,500 for a reserved table for eight under the tent or $1,000 for a reserved table on the open patio.

