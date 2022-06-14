LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC Health System and Community Health Center of Lubbock (CHCL) are hosting a rededication ceremony to mark the transition of ownership for the historical landmark that is the Chatman Clinic. UMC currently leases the Chatman Hospital building from the Chatman Memorial Center (CMC) corporation and will facilitate the transfer of ownership to CHCL.

CHCL began seeing primary care patients at the Chatman Clinic in September 2004 and is committed to serving the neighborhood and preserving the historical landmark of the Chatman Clinic. Patients of all age groups are seen for primary care, sick visits, immunizations, basic labs, and chronic disease management including Diabetes, Hypertension, and others.

Prior to this transfer of ownership, UMC made extensive repairs to all floors and the exterior, within the requirements of the city historical designation ordinance. The goal of UMC, CHCL, and the CMC board is to ensure the building continues to honor Dr. Chatman, remains a historical landmark, and serves the healthcare needs of the neighborhood.

The ribbon cutting event will take place on June 16th where there will be refreshment to follow in celebration.

Who: UMC Health System & Community Health Center of Lubbock

What: Ribbon Cutting for Chatman Clinic

When: Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM

Where: Chatman Clinic, 2301 Cedar Ave, Lubbock, TX

About Community Health Center of Lubbock (CHCL)

Services are offered Monday – Friday 8am – 12pm & 1 – 5pm. Closed on Saturdays & Sundays. CHCL offers an online registration process on our website https://www.chclubbock.org and offers same day appointments. Please call 749-0024 or 765-2611 to schedule an appointment or visit our website to request an appointment online. CHCL is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center serving the Lubbock area. CHCL has had long standing partnerships with UMC and TTUHSC.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

(Press release from UMC Health System)