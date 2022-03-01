LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Redeemer Lutheran Church:



The Congregation of Redeemer Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2221 Avenue W, offers a traditional Lenten midweek devotional series to compliment the special penitential focus of the six weeks leading up to Holy Week and Resurrection Sunday, April 17.



Wednesday services will begin March 2 at 7:00 pm and continue each Wednesday during Lent. Each devotion is about 45 minutes without Holy Communion.



During the Ash Wednesday service, worshippers will be given an opportunity, in a spirit of true penitence, to reflect upon their mortal, sinful condition. Between self and God alone, worshipers may write any particular sin burdening their consciences on a small piece of paper provided. At the direction of the usher, worshipers may approach the Paschal Candle before the altar and ignite the paper. As this turns to ash, we are reminded that the holy precious blood of Christ truly purges us from all sin.

There will be no practice of the imposition of ashes on the forehead.



The overall Biblical theme for the Midweek Lenten series, “The Rolling Stones of the Bible” will focus on the following:

Lent I, March 2: The Rolling Stones of Jacob (Genesis)

Lent II, March 9: The Rolling Stones of Moses (Exodus)

Lent III, March 16: The Rolling Stones of Joshua (Joshua)

Lent IV, March 23: The Rolling Stone of King Saul (I Samuel)

Lent V, March 30: The Rolling Stones of David (I & II Samuel, I Chron.)

Lent VI, April 6: The Rolling Stones of Daniel (Daniel)

