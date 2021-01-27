Reese-area resident says he was exposed to contaminated water; is now lead plaintiff in class action lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mike Jackson of Lubbock is the lead plaintiff in the federal class action lawsuit filed by New York law firm Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, against manufacturers of aqueous firefighting foams (“AFFF”) that contain perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (“PFOS”) and perfluorooctanoic acid (“PFOA”).

The chemicals were used at the former Reese Air Force Base, which is two miles from Jackson’s land.

Jackson said in October 2019, he was informed by the United States Air Force that his private water well had been contaminated.

“They found that my well was contaminated over 70 parts per trillion, and that means it meets the EPA contamination requirement for non-drinkable water for humans,” said Jackson.

According to Jackson, the hazardous chemicals were also found in his soil, which he and neighbors used for crops.

“Cantaloupes, watermelons, and sugar babies with the little seeds,” said Jackson. “That’s actually what poisoned me.”

Jackson said he has suffered from “crippling testicle pain and kidney problems due to his exposure to PFOS and PFAS.”

“Personally, I’m not in this for the money at all,” said Jackson. “But I would like to compensated for the work I did out here and the fact that I’ve got health problems now.”