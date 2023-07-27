LUBBOCK, Texas – Many may think the best seat in a high school football stadium would be the first row, but how about being right in the thick of the action? That’s the reality for a referee which, unfortunately, is very hard to come by nowadays.

“We did lose some officials during COVID-19, and some just decided not to come back after stepping away from the game for a year,” said Randy Adams, a referee with the South Plains Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO). “We always have a lot of Texas Tech University students that help out, which is really great, but then they’re gone after four years. Part of it is we’re an older generation that officiates football. 42 is the average age across the state, so we just need people to come out and be the next part.”

Without the officials, the Friday Night Lights can’t shine bright.

“We don’t necessarily do it for the money, we do it because we enjoy the sport, we enjoy seeing the kids get out and participate in sports,” said Marcus Jordan, a referee with the South Plains Chapter of TASO. “Whenever I entered, I had no idea that college [officiating] was ever on my horizon. Seven years later, now I’m here.”

It’s happening nationwide. The National Federation of State High School Associations said since the 2018 – 2019 season they’ve lost 50,000 officials.

“Whenever you have changes of generations in terms of the chapter, and as schools get larger, and there are two additional high schools being built currently, so that’s a higher demand,” Jordan said. “We have to pretty much double in terms of numbers there.”

Adams said it’s especially hard to keep first-year referees, and said only 35% of those in the South Plains Chapter are coming back to help out this upcoming season.

“Hopefully, parents and we as a society have learned that we shouldn’t just go out and yell and scream at officials because the vast majority of them are new and young,” Adams said. “Our first-year officials need a chance to learn and make mistakes and become better officials.”

On average, the South Plains Chapter said it needs crews for 30 games every Friday. The group said it is 15 referees short of the 200 minimum needed to successfully cover games from Jayton all the way up to Tulia.

“We need people that are willing to go out and make those hard calls when they come up, but more importantly, just allow the kids to play the game that we all enjoy,” Adams said.

If they are short-handed, some games could be in jeopardy.

“Last year, we usually had one or two games every week that got moved, and so it’s either move it to Saturday, move it to Thursday, or we don’t have anybody to send out there, and that’s the biggest fear,” Adams said. “We need officials to make that happen.”

It’s not too late to be a part of the South Plains Chapter’s officiating team. If you would like to join them on the gridiron, you can find more information on the chapter’s website.