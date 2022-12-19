AMARILLO, Texas — The coldest air this season will spread across Texas and New Mexico later this week.

According to a press release from Xcel Energy, the utility holding company said it’s prepared for the bitter cold temperatures and wind chill values coming to its Texas and New Mexico service area.

“The reliability of our system is vital any time of year, but even more important during extreme cold,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas in the press release. “Our customers can be assured that we’ve taken steps to winterize power plants and harden the grid, and our employees stand ready to respond quickly and safely in the event of an interruption to electric service. Likewise, our customers have the tools they need to manage the cold weather and costs at the same time.”

Xcel Energy said it has invested more than $3 billion in grid improvements over the past decade to strengthen the region’s electric system and boost power imports from neighboring states.

Should extreme weather cause power outages, customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have a number of ways to report their outage:

Via the Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android

Online at xcelenergy.com/out

Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds.

Xcel Energy said customers can be prepared for extreme cold by having their heating equipment checked and making interior spaces more airtight by adding weather stripping around doors and windows.



Another important way to save on heating costs is to adjust the thermostat 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit from normal settings for eight hours a day.

Winter heating accounts for about half a typical customer’s monthly energy costs.

A spokesperson for Xcel Energy Texas-New Mexico reminded EverythingLubbock.com their utility is not part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) or the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) that serves a large portion of New Mexico.

Xcel Energy’s grid system is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) within the Eastern Interconnection.

