Register now for Lubbock Parks and Recreation's 2019 Summer Camps

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

School is almost out, and it’s time to register your youth ages 6-12 for one of Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camps. Register in person during open hours at the camp location you would like your child to attend. Activities for these eleven-week camps include arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor games and sports, swimming, field trips and more. Parents should register at least one week in advance and will be required to pay the first week’s camp fee and a one-time registration fee. Weekly fees include field trips, swimming and snacks. In order to determine eligibility for the discounted rate, applicants must reside within the city limits and provide information on all sources of income. Space is limited. For more information, contact the center of your choice.

General Information :

May 28-August 9 from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Ages 6-12

Regular Rate: $85/child/week

Scholarship Rate: $42.50/child/week for income eligible families

One-Time Registration Fee: $30 Scholarship Rate: $15

Camp Locations :

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University, 767-3706

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th Street, 767-3796

Rawlings Community Center, 213 40th Street, 767-2704

Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue, 767-2708 or 767-2700

Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst, 767-2705



Camp Counselors Needed

Looking for a summer job! Be a summer camp counselor for one of our five summer camps. Work 40 hours per week with weekends off. Apply online at mylubbock.us.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)