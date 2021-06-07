Registration open for adult second softball session, June 14-18

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

Registration for the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department’s second adult softball session opens June 14, 2021, and runs until July 18, 2021. The second session begins July 26. The cost is $330 per team, for a 10 game session. Games will be held at Berl Huffman Complex, 2506 Landmark Lane.

You can register online or in person at:

www.playlubbock.com

Parks and Recreation Office 1314 Avenue K, 3rd Floor Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 806.775.2690



Leagues are open to all skill levels.

The leagues are governed by the rules set forth by the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA).

