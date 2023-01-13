LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks & Recreation Department is inviting citizens to join their adult recreational sports leagues in 2023.

The adult recreational leagues include court volleyball, sand volleyball, softball, cornhole and other sports

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, registration is now open for court volleyball until Tuesday, January 17th.

“Court volleyball is an 8-game season and will include a tournament for the top 4 teams,” the press release said.

To register or for more information about the adult recreational sports leagues, you can visit www.playlubbock.com or call 806-775-2688.