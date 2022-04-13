LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Bethany Luna campaign:

Bethany Luna is hosting an event Relax, Recharge and Rejuvenate at Bill & Ann Miller Park located at 74th and Indiana off of S Loop 289. Bethany Luna is currently a candidate for Lubbock ISD School Board of Trustees, District 4.

At the event, yoga classes will be taught by three separate yoga teachers from the local community. Rachelle Rice will lead the first class at 9 am. Jackie Manz will lead the second class at 10:30am, and Marie Luna will lead the final class at 12 pm. Each of these will be gentle classes and appropriate for beginners. A few extra mats will be available if needed.

We will have face painting, an art experience that focuses on sketching the landscape of the park as well as interactive games for our children. Volunteers will be available for questions. Food Trucks will be on site to purchase food. Drinks will be provided at the event.

This event is during early voting and a list of voting locations will be available on site along with resource lists for students, staff and parents. For more information about Bethany Luna, please visit her website www.bethanylunafordistrict4.com , or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bethanylunafordistrict4.

