LUBBOCK, Texas — Reliant and The Salvation Army will collaborate to help the city of Lubbock’s residents “stay cool and manage their electricity use” during the extreme heat.

On Thursday, Reliant and The Salvation Army will hold a joint news conference from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to launch Reliant’s Beat the Heat program this summer.

The conference will be held at The Salvation Army Social Services Building located at 1614 Avenue J.

According to a release, Reliant will bring its statewide Beat the Heat program to Lubbock. This program will be important for Lubbock-area seniors and vulnerable residents.

The Salvation Army and Reliant will offer an in-person cooling center to let community members cool off and rest.

Additionally, Reliant will provide cooling devices for 40 pre-selected families to “beat the heat at home,” said the release.