LUBBOCK, Texas— Reliant Energy held a ribbon cutting for its new Lubbock office on Friday.

“The new office signifies Reliant’s commitment to serving the local community as areas of Lubbock transition to a competitive retail electricity market next year,” the press release said.

The press release also said Reliant energy recently announced a multi-year partnership with Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association.

The new office is located the 5000 block of West Loop 289.