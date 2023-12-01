LEVELLAND, Texas – The Levelland Animal Shelter has confirmed all 18 of its dogs have been euthanized after testing positive for canine distemper virus.

“Unfortunately and with a heavy heart we are having to put down all the canines,” said Albert Garcia, chief of the Levelland Police Department.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs.

On Nov. 15, the Levelland Animal Shelter announced it would be closing for at least a month after one of its recently adopted stray dogs was diagnosed with distemper.

Back on Nov. 22, EverythingLubbock.com reported that Garcia said three of the shelter’s 18 dogs had been euthanized after showing symptoms of distemper. At that time, he said the other 15 were still alive and several of them are doing great.

As of Friday, Garcia said the shelter’s remaining dogs had been infected with distemper and were euthanized.

“We had our local veterinarian test the 10 we had left and were monitoring,” Garcia said. “We received the test back Thursday confirming all were positive for Distemper and not improving.”

When distemper hit Levelland back in 2020, Garcia said the shelter was told by the state to euthanize all 20 animals. On Nov. 22, he told EverythingLubbock.com the approach would be much different this time.

“We’re really going to take our time to ensure that we don’t have to just completely put down all the animals that were in the facility,” Garcia said on Nov. 22. “We’re trying to do a better job across the board for the animals and our community members at this time.”

For the current situation, Garcia said he visited with a local veterinarian and the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control Program to figure out the best course of action.

“After visiting with the veterinarian and the state’s zoonosis, this is the most humane for the animals and most responsible action to ensure the safety of our community,” Garcia said.

The cats at the Levelland Animal Shelter were not affected by the viral disease.

“They [the cats] are still thriving,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the Levelland Animal Shelter will remain closed for 30 days to do its required sanitizing and disinfecting.

Until the Levelland Animal Shelter reopens, its animal control officers won’t pick up, accept or adopt out any animals. The department will only respond to dog bite calls.

If you would like to donate to the Levelland Animal Shelter, Garcia said to bring your money to Levelland City Hall (1709 Avenue H) and advise the front desk staff that you would like it to go toward the Levelland Animal Shelter. He said the shelter has a line item that’s completely separate from the city and the police department.

For more information about the Levelland Animal Shelter, visit its Facebook page.