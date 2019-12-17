Remaining undefeated, Lady Raiders dominate in 82-48 win over Prairie View A&M

LUBBOCK, Texas — Off to their best start in years, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders thumped the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers 82-48 on Tuesday in the United Supermarkets Arena to remain undefeated on the season.

With the win, the Lady Raiders remain one of only two teams in the Big 12 with an unblemished record.

The team continued its season of dominating defense holding their opponent to just 48 points. They have held every opponent to 60 or fewer points this season.

Junior guard Lexi Gordon led the way in scoring for the Lady Raiders with 16 points. She also chipped in with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Grabbing herself a double-double, senior forward Brittany Brewer continued her strong season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She also tallied five blocks blocks in the contest.

Every starter for the Lady Raiders reached double digit points in the game.

The Lady Raiders will look to continue their undefeated season on December 20 in the USA against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes at 7:00 p.m.