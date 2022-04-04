LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

After extensive research by the Missing In America Project Texas (MIAP Texas) and the assistance of the Lubbock County Courthouse, two cremains in Lubbock County were identified as being honorable veterans. This is the first time that veteran’s cremains have been found in Lubbock County within the last 10 years.

In honoring the forgotten, the MIAP Texas’s mission is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations. And to provide honor and respect to those who have served our country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.

At approximately 9:30AM, a hearse, escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) will arrive at the Lubbock County Courthouse in order to take custody of the honorable veteran’s cremains. The hearse will arrive in Lubbock already carrying 8 honorable veteran’s cremains from Amarillo. The cremains will be ceremoniously escorted to their final resting place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

At the request of Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish, at approximately 9:30AM, on Thursday, 7 April 2022, the Lubbock Regional Honor Guard, commanded by former US Navy Fireman Doug Evans will perform Military Honors at the Lubbock County Courthouse in honor of two deceased veterans. Judge Parrish contacted the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 to coordinate the Military Honors for the two deceased Lubbock Veterans. He stated that Lubbock County has a solemn duty and responsibility to honor these two honorable veterans before they depart Lubbock for their final resting place. Military honors have been planned which includes roll call, 21-gun salute and taps. Bagpipes will play solemn music commensurate to the occasion.

We ask the public to join us at the Lubbock County Courthouse as we honor the sacrifice of these two honorable veterans. It’s been said that a soldier truly dies when they are forgotten and it is our responsibility not to allow them to be forgotten.

For more information please contact Lubbock VFW Post 2466 Commander Benny Guerrero at 760-470-1154 or vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com or Joel Carver at (806) 290-5267.

