‘Remarkable Woman:’ Healthcare hero takes care of underserved rural communities

SUDAN, Texas — If the pandemic has proven one thing, it’s how much we need our healthcare heroes, who repeatedly make sacrifice after sacrifice to keep us safe.

This week, we’re highlighting one of them who’s worked to make sure even our most remote communities get the medical attention they need. Meet our latest ‘remarkable woman’ Lisa Allen, who runs two medical practices in rural West Texas.

“I’ve actually worked in medicine in some form or fashion since I was in high school, which has been a long time,” physician assistant Lisa Allen said, laughing.

Allen has devoted her life to taking care of others, especially people in underserved rural communities. In 2006, the physician assistant set up a much-needed medical clinic in Sudan, Texas, with a population of just about 1000 people. To this day, it’s the only medical clinic in town, with the next one at least 20 miles away.

“I love it actually. This is a great community…I really meet some great people,” Allen said.

Now she has a second clinic in Muleshoe, Texas. She’s a medical lifeline for many who wouldn’t have access to healthcare otherwise.

“She advocates for [her patients] … She’s seen them since they were 10 years old, and now she’s taking care of their kids,” Erin Gonzales, family nurse practitioner and Lisa’s daughter said.

But Allen won’t let you call her a hero — or even remarkable for that matter. To her, she’s just doing what she’s supposed to do, and it’s inspired her daughter Erin to follow in her footsteps.

“She loves them as if they’re her own family. She cries with them, she smiles with them, she celebrates with them,” Gonzales said.

The last year has been the mother-daughter medical team’s most critical yet. The pandemic crept into rural West Texas.

“We totally had to change the way we provide care in the clinic,” Allen said.

Allen jumped into action, gathering testing supplies and PPE for her clinic. But while she was tackling COVID-19, behind the scenes, Allen and her family were on a medical journey of their own, caring for her critically ill husband at home.

“2020 was an incredibly difficult year … My dad had cancer, and we fought with him through that. We lost him in September, and she just kept on trucking and kept on smiling and kept on doing a great job,” Gonzales said.

Nothing can stop her from showing up to take care of her patients, who have become more like family.

“I really enjoy rural healthcare. I really enjoy the people that live here and getting to know them and take care of them,” Allen said.

“I’m in awe of her every day,” Gonzales said.