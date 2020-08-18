Remembering Dalton Debrick on his 24th birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday, August 18 would have been Dalton Debrick’s 24th birthday.

Debrick died nearly 6 years ago, of alcohol poisoning. He was 18 years old.

His mother, Debbie Debrick, said hazing was the reason for his death, after he to fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi.

Dalton said, even several years later, the loss of Dalton hasn’t gotten any easier.

On his birthday, Debbie said they will visit Dalton’s grave site. They will also try to go to his favorite restaurants.

Debbie was able to get a law passed that defines hazing, and holds those who are responsible for hazing accountable for their actions.

She, along with several other parents have made it their mission to talk about hazing at college campuses, but the coronavirus has prevented them from doing so.

“I think it gave us time to stop and breathe,” Debbie said. “I thought about that a lot is we’ve been going and going and going and going and fighting and fighting and we didn’t stop to breathe and kind of collect ourselves and regroup. We’re grieving but we’re going to keep going and going.”