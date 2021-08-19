Remembering the legacy of Luke Siegel

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Luke Siegel died from COVID-19 complications, but his legacy will continue with the support of Team Luke Hope for Minds.

In July 2015, Luke suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident. He was 9-years-old.

Drew Brees posted on his Instagram and said “My heart is very heavy today after hearing of the passing of my friend Luke Siegel. Luke inspired us all in the way he fought to overcome a devastating brain injury. He was a little boy who loved sports, loved his family, and loved his Saints. Luke, you will forever be in our hearts, and we will always be on #TeamLuke!”

Luke Siegel, a Saints fan befriended by Drew Brees following a serious accident, has died



We send prayers to Siegel's family and friends 🙏



Forever #TeamLuke 💚https://t.co/t69Svucc1w pic.twitter.com/cUKPu1T3PH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2021