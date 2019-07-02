Remembering the life of Dan Law

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday evening, legendary Red Raider Dan Law, 87, passed away.

Law played both baseball and football at Texas Tech, and is recognized in the University’s Hall of Honor.

Former Tech baseball player and friend, Bill Dean, said he vividly remembers meeting Law for the first time, when he went to his office, selling advertising for a baseball tournament program.

“There was a sign on the wall and it was a picture of a duck, and it said be like a duck,” Dean said. “Be calm and serene on the surface, and kick like hell below the surface, and that pretty well epitomized Dan Law.”

Dean said Law is most known for being the one who got the lights on the baseball field, so the team could play their first night game in 1988 against Wichita State.

Mike Gustafson said he played in that first night game, and remembers seeing light pole laying around, and knew it was coming.

“We knew that it was historic because there’s only going to be one first night game,” Gustafson said.

Gustafson said there’s a lot of accomplishments Law will be remembered for, but what he will miss most is seeing him at the ballpark.

“I mean you couldn’t run into him at the ballpark where he didn’t have a smile on his face and a big handshake,” Gustafson said.

