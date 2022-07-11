Sgt. Josh Bartlett (Photo provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland will hold a remembrance and park dedication ceremony for fallen Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Joshua Bartlett on Friday, July 15.

Bartlett was killed in the line of duty on July 15, 2021 during a standoff in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland.

The Levelland Police Department had requested help from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, which included Bartlett.

A meet and greet will take place at 8:00 p.m. with the official ceremony beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Bartlett Park is located at the corner of Sherman Avenue and Elm Street.



The Levelland City Council approved a resolution in September 2021 to remain Sherman Park to Bartlett Park.

The City of Levelland is asking the community to Honor the Blue this week with blue ribbons, blue porch lights, kind words and any showing of love and support.

