Reminder: Citibus service changes begin Monday due to COVID-19

Beginning Monday, April 20, 2020, Citibus will go to hourly service all day. Service will be begin at 5:45 a.m. and end between 6:45 and 7:15 p.m., depending on the route. NiteRide service will now begin at 6:15 p.m. to combat issues with service ending earlier. All services are fare free until April 30.

You can find new route time point maps at www.citibus.com or on the Citibus Facebook page.

