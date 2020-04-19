Reminder: Citibus service changes begin Monday due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Citibus:

Beginning Monday, April 20, 2020, Citibus will go to hourly service all day. Service will be begin at 5:45 a.m. and end between 6:45 and 7:15 p.m., depending on the route. NiteRide service will now begin at 6:15 p.m. to combat issues with service ending earlier. All services are fare free until April 30. 

You can find new route time point maps at www.citibus.com or on the Citibus Facebook page.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Citibus)

