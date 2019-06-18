Reminder: City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start December 1, 2019, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, June 28, 2019. If you applied during our last two rounds of recruitment (December 21, 2018- January 18, 2019 & March 1, 2019- March 29, 2019) and selected any of the boards below, we will include your application with the group to be considered.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Airport Board 2 Citizen Positions

Annexation and Growth Advisory Committee 4 Citizen Positions 1 Home-Building Profession Representative Position 1 Real Estate Development Profession Representative Position 1 Engineering and Planning Consulting Profession Representative Position

Community Development and Services Board 2 Positions (Individuals from business, labor, religious, welfare, education or other major groups and interests in the community)

Electric Utility Board 5 Citizen Positions

Health Facilities / Educational Facilities Development Corporation Board 1 Citizen Position

Lubbock Emergency Communication District Board of Managers 1 Citizen Position

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Inc. 3 Positions with Individuals meeting the following qualifications: Has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company, or Has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company, or Has or is serving the community in a professional capacity, or Has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications.

Market Lubbock Economic Development Corporation 3 Positions with Individuals meeting the following qualifications: Has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company, or Has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company, or Has or is serving the community in a professional capacity, or Has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications.

Model Codes & Construction Advisory Board 1 Active Master Electrician Position 1 Commercial General Contractor Position 1 Industrial Owner/Manager Position 1 Active Texas Licensed Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) Engineer Position 1 Lubbock Apartment Association Member Position

Museum & Art Standing Sub-Committee 1 Citizen Position

Planning & Zoning Commission 2 Citizen Positions



Applications can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards . Please also submit a completed resume to ocs@mylubbock.us to complete your application.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/citysecretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions

