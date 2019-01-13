Local News

Reminder: City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees

By:

Posted: Jan 13, 2019 12:08 PM CST

Updated: Jan 13, 2019 12:10 PM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions starts June 1, 2019, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, January 18, 2019.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Animal Services Advisory Board
        - 1 Citizen Position
        - 1 Animal Welfare Representative 
Audit and Investment Committee
        - 1 Citizen Positions
Board of Health
        - 3 Citizen Positions
Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee
        - 5 Citizen Positions
Junked Vehicle Compliance Board
        - 2 Citizen Positions
Lake Alan Henry Board of Appeals
        - 1 Lake Alan Henry Property Owner Position
        - 1 Lubbock Citizen and Lake Alan Henry Property Owner Position
        - 1 Citizen Position
Parks and Recreation Board
        - 3 Citizen Positions
Public Transit Advisory Board
        - 2 Citizen Positions
Water Board of Appeals
        - 1 Landscape Architect
        - 1 Citizen Position

Applications can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards. Please also submit a completed resume to ocs@mylubbock.us to complete your application.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/citysecretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

