Reminder: City of Lubbock offices closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, May 31. Monday’s normally scheduled dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on June 1. Thursday and Friday’s scheduled collections, June 3-4 will not be affected.

Recycling

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, May 31. These stations are located at:

• 1631 84th Street

• 208 Municipal Drive

• 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

• 4307 Adrian Street

Landfill Operations

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 31. All facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 1.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, May 31. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum will be closed Monday, May 31, as normally scheduled. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1. The Garden & Arts Center will also be closed on Monday.

