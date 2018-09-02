Reminder: City of Lubbock offices closed Monday, September 3 for the Labor Day holiday

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed on Monday, September 3 in observance of Labor Day.

Residential

There will be no trash collection on Monday, September 3. Monday's normally scheduled trash collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday's normally scheduled trash collection will be moved to Wednesday. Scheduled trash collection for Thursday, September 6 and Friday, September 7 will not be affected.

Recycling

The City of Lubbock Drop-Off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations at 1631 84th Street, 208 Municipal Drive, 7308 Milwaukee Avenue, and 4307 Adrian Street will be closed on Monday, September 3.

Landfill

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, September 3.

Libraries

All library locations will be closed on Monday, September 3. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 4.

Garden and Arts Center

The Municipal Garden and Arts Center will be closed on Monday, September 3. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 4.

Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Monday, September 3. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 4.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

