Reminder: City of Lubbock returns to outdoor event restrictions outlined in Governor’s order Sunday

Beginning November 1, the City of Lubbock will return to the outdoor gathering restrictions set forth by Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, issued on October 7, 2020, due to recent uptick in Coronavirus cases across the area.

GA-32 outlines that all outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited unless authorized by the Mayor.

The following outdoor activities/events are exempted from this order, thus not prohibited:

youth camps, including daytime and overnight camps

youth and adult recreational sporting events/programs

any public or private schools, and any public or private institutions of higher education

drive-in concerts, movies, or similar events

religious services

*This order ONLY applies to outdoor events within the Lubbock city limits

**This does not affect any outdoor events occurring on on before October 31, that have already been approved by the City.

The City of Lubbock cotinues to encourage the public to wear masks, social distance, wash hands regularly and be mindful of contact with others while out in the community.

[Executive Order 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-32]

For more information, go to mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe.

