Starting Monday, November 16, the COVID-19 testing site at Combest Community Health & Wellness Center will go to five days a week. This testing location, located at 301 40th Street, will be open Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Testing is free, and no appointment is necessary.

