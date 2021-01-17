Reminder: Lubbock COVID-19 testing sites updates for Monday, January 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

Texas Division of Emergency Management has provided the following updates regarding COVID-19 testing sites on Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

  • Combest Clinic, Texas Tech University & Lubbock Christian University testing sites will be closed
  • Rodgers Park testing site will remain open
  • All testing sites will resume normal hours on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

For more information regarding local COVID-19 testing sites, visit mylubbock.info/covidtesting

