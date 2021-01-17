Reminder: Lubbock COVID-19 testing sites updates for Monday, January 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

Texas Division of Emergency Management has provided the following updates regarding COVID-19 testing sites on Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Combest Clinic, Texas Tech University & Lubbock Christian University testing sites will be closed

Rodgers Park testing site will remain open

All testing sites will resume normal hours on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

For more information regarding local COVID-19 testing sites, visit mylubbock.info/covidtesting

