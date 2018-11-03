Local News

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 4

LUBBOCK, Texas - Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 4, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. 

Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up Sunday morning. 

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test or change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

It's also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well.

Daylight Saving Time will return again on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
 

