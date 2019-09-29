Reminder: Fall and winter irrigation restrictions effective Tuesday, October 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, and continue through March 31, 2020.

Irrigation Time of Day

On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is only allowed when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other Year-Round Restrictions

Irrigate landscape only during your two assigned days per week

Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address: Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

Irrigate landscape without runoff

Do not irrigate during precipitation events

Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

“Irrigation restrictions conserve water during the fall and winter and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather. We encourage winterizing your sprinkler system and equipment before the first freeze. Protecting irrigation systems valves, backflow preventers, insulating system piping and draining pipes are ways to prepare your sprinkler system for winter. Long-term, continuous water conservation is a high priority for the City of Lubbock. Year round irrigation schedules by address helps reduce the peak demand on our water system. All of the City’s water conservation measure assist in delaying expensive water supply projects which saves our customers money in the long run”, said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

The City of Lubbock commends its customers for significant amount of water that has been conserved over the past decade. We asks that all residents and businesses continue to be considerate and efficient with their water usage in an effort to conserve water and reduce overall demand so we can preserve our water supplies for many decades to come. Effective water conservation is a long-term continuous effort.

